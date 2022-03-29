Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Increases By 51.5%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DYNT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,699. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DYNT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

