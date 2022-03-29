Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 66.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DLY opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.