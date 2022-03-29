Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 66.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE DLY opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
