Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Grows By 56.9%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 19,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.45.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

