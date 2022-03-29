Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Drops By 46.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 541,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNSP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 415,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.