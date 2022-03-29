Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Drops By 30.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,135,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

