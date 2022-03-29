Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Drops By 42.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CRLFF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,829. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

