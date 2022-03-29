Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Rises By 112.7%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BOA Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:BOAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,049. BOA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that provides technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.