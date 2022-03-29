Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Declines By 54.5%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BCSAU stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.