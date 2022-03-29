Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Declines By 35.4%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

