Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Drops By 50.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.6264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.