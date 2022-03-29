Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Drops By 50.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.6264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

