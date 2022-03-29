SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $121,906.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.07166608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00271219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.77 or 0.00782044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00103486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00461864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00407517 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

