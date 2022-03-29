Shelton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

