SharedStake 1-Day Volume Tops $198.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SharedStake has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $4,655.95 and $198.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.68 or 0.07072043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.46 or 0.99973530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

