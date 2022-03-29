Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 165,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

