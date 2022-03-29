Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNSGet Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 165,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.