Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SQNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 165,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.84.
Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.