Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $64.22 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and $6.09 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00100125 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

