Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.63

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.63 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.