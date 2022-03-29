Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.63

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.63 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.
The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
