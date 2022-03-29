Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 13.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

