Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $53.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $47,746,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

