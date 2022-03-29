Scott Belsky Sells 2,750 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

