Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
