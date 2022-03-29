Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $54.43

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.43, but opened at $53.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.