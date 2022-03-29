Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

