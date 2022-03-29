Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 260 to CHF 250 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of Schindler stock traded down $21.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.14. Schindler has a 52 week low of $208.08 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

