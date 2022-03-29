Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

