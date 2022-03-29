ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.20. 65,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,329. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $901.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after buying an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

