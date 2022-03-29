Savaria’s (SIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$16.66 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.