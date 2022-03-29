Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 114,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,146. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

