SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $16.83

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.83, but opened at $16.12. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 3,311 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $586.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.