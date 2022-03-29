Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $43.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
