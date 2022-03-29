Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

