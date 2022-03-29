salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,097. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.93 billion, a PE ratio of 143.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,117 shares of company stock worth $28,702,415. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

