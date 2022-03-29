SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

SAIL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 2,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,046. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

