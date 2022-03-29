Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 293,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18. Safran has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

