SafeMoon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,979.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $334.60 million and approximately $43,979.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07119418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.60 or 1.00004243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.