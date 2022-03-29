Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.15 and last traded at $95.92, with a volume of 12160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

