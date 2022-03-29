Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.15 and last traded at $95.92, with a volume of 12160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
