Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,106 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 75,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

