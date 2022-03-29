Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.