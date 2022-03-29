Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

