Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.