Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,928 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 71.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

