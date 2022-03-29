Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 85,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

