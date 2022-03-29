Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.