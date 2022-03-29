RPS Group plc (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Short Interest Update

RPS Group plc (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RPSGF traded up 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting 1.34. 800 shares of the stock traded hands. RPS Group has a 52 week low of 1.30 and a 52 week high of 1.34.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.