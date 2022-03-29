Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $142.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

