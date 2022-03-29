Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of DSEY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

