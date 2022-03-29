Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €23.04 ($25.32) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.75.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

