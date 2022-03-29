Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHVF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF traded down $13.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.38. 494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $420.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.79.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.