Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.40. 18,234,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,183,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

