RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

