RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

NYSE FTV opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

