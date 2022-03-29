RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

